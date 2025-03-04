Guardians Pitcher Showing Encouraging Signs Early This Spring
At one point, not too long ago, Gavin Williams was viewed as the next ace of the Cleveland Guardians.
He was a first-round draft pick in 2021 and entered 2023 as the organization's No. 2 overall prospect.
However, those around MLB may have forgotten about his potential following a slow start to his rookie year and a half season in 2023 due to an injury.
Thankfully, Williams had a healthy offseason to prepare for 2025 and has shown some very encouraging signs that he could compete with Tanner Bibee as the rotation's top arm this season.
So far, Williams has made two starts (4.1 innings pitched) and has looked incredible in those appearances. He's given up just three hits, issued one walk, and has struck out a staggering nine hitters.
It's not just the counting stats though. Williams' velocity appears to be back at a consistent high 90s, and Stephen Vogt has raved about the movement of his fastball and the shape of his offspeed pitches this spring.
Williams' latest spring appearance came on Tuesday, and it was more encouraging signs from the right-hander. He struck out six batters in this start alone, and his fastball maxed out at 98.3 mph.
Williams said after the game that he hasn't been focused as much on results this spring but rather concentrated on his overall body movement on the mound.
Yes, all spring training stats have to be taken with a grain of salt. However, Williams has made some key mechanical changes with his back leg, improving his pitches' overall effectiveness.
If Williams can carry this over into the regular season, the Guardians could again have a legit one-two punch at the top of their rotation.
