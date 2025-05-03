Jose Ramirez Exits Guardians Game With Apparent Injury
If the Cleveland Guardians are going make the playoffs in 2025, they will need an MVP-caliber season from their superstar third baseman, Jose Ramirez.
However, all fans are holding their breath as Ramirez exited Friday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent leg injury.
The play occurred in the top of the third inning when Ramirez hit a ball off the end of the bat that barely got out of the batter's box.
He immediately started hustling down the box to beat the throw, but that's when the incident occurred.
J-Ram did reach first base safely, but the third baseman's leg awkwardly planted on the bag, and he immediately fell to the ground, clearly in pain.
After spending about a minute on the dirt with the trainers, Ramirez got up and walked off the field under his own power, but the play still looked incredibly uncomfortable, and there was no point in taking any chances by leaving him in the game.
With Ramirez exiting, Daniel Schneemann subbed into the game at second base, and Gabriel Arias shifted over to third.
Hopefully, this will not become a major injury for Ramirez that will require a trip to the injured list.
We'll have to wait and see what Vogt says about Ramirez's status after the game and what the team officially announces about the injury.
Ramirez is currently hitting .274/.323/.451 with an OPS of .774. These stats include five home runs and five doubles on top of eight stolen bases.
