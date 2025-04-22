Guardians' Jose Ramirez Made Amazing Franchise History In Recent Win
Jose Ramirez could very well go down as the best player in the Cleveland Guardians' franchise history when his career is over.
In fact, he may already have that title.
Cleveland's superstar third baseman added another accolade to his impressive résumé on Monday evening during the Guardians' victory over the New York Yankees.
Ramirez gave the Guardians an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning with a three-run home run off Yankees' Clarke Schmidt.
However, this hit was more than just another home run off New York.
As the ball sailed over the right field fence, Ramirez officially passed Tris Speaker for the second-most extra-base hits (668) in franchise history.
J-Ram now only trails Earl Averill, who recorded 724 extra-base hits from 1929-39.
Ramirez didn't realize the franchise history he made, but he had a hilarious reaction after the game when he found out about it.
Once the initial shock wore off, Ramirez offered a heartfelt response to this amazing achievement.
"Very happy. Very happy that, and thanking God for keeping me healthy to be able to achieve that. For now, just hoping to stay healthy to see how long I can go," said Ramirez through his translator after the game.
Ramirez has made it clear that he would like to end his career with the Guardians.
It will be interesting to see and fun to watch how much more club history he makes before his time in Cleveland comes to an end, hopefully in the not-so-distant future.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: WATCH: Guardians Hit Back-To-Back Homers Against Yankees
MORE Guardians Manager Explains 'Difficult' Triston McKenzie DFA Decision
MORE: Guardians DFA Struggling Pitcher During Recent Roster Moves
MORE: Guardians Skipper Shares Possible Reason for Emmanuel Clase's Struggles
MORE: Unexpected Starter Has Been Massive for Guardians Rotation