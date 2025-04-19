Guardians' Jose Ramirez Makes Impressive Franchise History
There are many words and phrases to describe Jose Ramirez: one-of-a-kind, All-Star, must-see talent, incredible, and future Hall of Famer all immediately come to mind.
However, another expression to define the Cleveland Guardians' superstar is "historically good, and he made some club history on Friday night.
Ramirez ripped a double in the top of the fifth off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Joey Wentz on Saturday night.
In typical J-Ram fashion, he exploded out of the box, clearly thinking "two bases" and never hesitated as he rounded first base with his eyes locked in at second.
Ramirez slid into second base for his fourth double of the season, but that's not all.
This hit also made Ramirez's 368th double with Cleveland, passing Lou Boudreau for the fifth-most in franchise history. J-Ram also tied Tris Speaker for second in the most extra-base hits in club history (667), per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.
Next up for Ramirez on the doubles list is Joe Sewell, who hit 375 doubles in his career. Knowing J-Ram, he could pass that by the end of April.
Passing Earl Averill, who leads Cleveland with 724 extra-base hits, may take a little bit longer. However, considering that Ramirez expects to be a Guardian for the rest of his career, it feels like a safe assumption that he'll eventually lead the franchise in XBH.
When his Cleveland career is over, this likely won't be the only category in which Ramirez leads club history.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Bats Struggling In Clutch Situation
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Impressive Organizational Praise
MORE: Three Prospects Who Could Help The Guardians Right Now
MORE: Three Guardians Pitchers With Silently Strong Stats
MORE: Guardians Exec Delivers Strong Statement on Struggling Star