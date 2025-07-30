Guardians Get Huge Steven Kwan Trade Update From MLB Insider
Steven Kwan has emerged as one of the key trade candidates leading up to the deadline.
A week ago, it seemed far-fetched that the Cleveland Guardians would trade their All-Star left fielder, but with the recent Emmanuel Clase news and the direction the team is headed, it’s not impossible that Cleveland could actually move him.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided an update on the current Kwan situation during an appearance with ESPN Cleveland.
“If Steven Kwan goes, they are going to get an enormous package back. As one GM put it to me yesterday, they have set a price; if it’s met, they will move him, if it’s not, they won’t, but it is a high price.”
Given the current situation of the organization, this stance is the best one to take.
The Guardians don’t need to be shopping Kwan to a team. He’s still under team control for the next two and a half seasons.
However, listening to offers and being persistent with what they want in return guarantees that Cleveland will get the best return for Kwan. And if the Guardians don’t end up trading him, they can revisit those discussions in the offseason or a year from now at the 2026 deadline.
Or, the Guardians could try one more time to sign Kwan to a contract extension that keeps him in Cleveland for the majority of his career.
It will be interesting to see what Cleveland’s ultimate decision is regarding Kwan and his short-term future with the team.
