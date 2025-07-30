Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Get Huge Steven Kwan Trade Update From MLB Insider

The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly taken a stance on a possible Steven Kwan trade.

Tommy Wild

Jun 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates after hitting a double during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Steven Kwan has emerged as one of the key trade candidates leading up to the deadline. 

A week ago, it seemed far-fetched that the Cleveland Guardians would trade their All-Star left fielder, but with the recent Emmanuel Clase news and the direction the team is headed, it’s not impossible that Cleveland could actually move him.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided an update on the current Kwan situation during an appearance with ESPN Cleveland.

“If Steven Kwan goes, they are going to get an enormous package back. As one GM put it to me yesterday, they have set a price; if it’s met, they will move him, if it’s not, they won’t, but it is a high price.”

Steven Kwan (38) takes a lead off third base
Jul 29, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) takes a lead off third base in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Given the current situation of the organization, this stance is the best one to take.

The Guardians don’t need to be shopping Kwan to a team. He’s still under team control for the next two and a half seasons. 

However, listening to offers and being persistent with what they want in return guarantees that Cleveland will get the best return for Kwan. And if the Guardians don’t end up trading him, they can revisit those discussions in the offseason or a year from now at the 2026 deadline.

Or, the Guardians could try one more time to sign Kwan to a contract extension that keeps him in Cleveland for the majority of his career. 

It will be interesting to see what Cleveland’s ultimate decision is regarding Kwan and his short-term future with the team. 

