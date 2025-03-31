Guardians Superstar Returns To Lineup After One-Game Absence
Stephen Vogt said on Saturday after Jose Ramirez suffered a mild wrist sprain, "I'm gonna have to hold him down to [keep him from playing]."
Ramirez was unsurprisingly out of the Cleveland Guardians' lineup on Sunday in their series-clinching win over the Kansas City Royals.
Thankfully, he'll be back on the field for their opener against the San Diego Padres.
The Guardians submitted their lineup card a few hours before the first pitch, and Ramirez was slotted in to bat second in the lineup and play the field at third base.
Cleveland's entire lineup for Monday evening looks like this:
- LF Steven Kwan
- 3B Jose Ramirez
- CF Lane Thomas
- 1B Carlos Santana
- RF Jhonkensy Noel
- DH Johnathan Rodriguez
- 2B Gabriel Arias
- C Austin Hedges
- SS Brayan Rocchio
Vogt also said before Sunday's game that the team would likely be extremely cautious about Ramirez's injury, given how early in the season it is.
With this in mind, the damage to J-Ram's wrist must not be too severe if the team will let him go back out just 50 hours after the injury.
Of course, it's great to see Ramirez back in the lineup so soon. That said, hopefully, this won't linger as the season progresses, especially since it's his throwing wrist.
Ramirez is still looking for his first hit of the young season, but has a good chance of getting that on Monday.
The Padres will throw LHP Kyle Hart on the mound for the series' first game.
Ramirez has never faced Hart before, but he has historically hit left-handed pitching well and has a career. 474/.500/.842 with an OPS 1.342 at Petco Park.
