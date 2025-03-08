Guardians Linked to Shocking Potential Trade for Superstar Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation is definitely a major question mark heading into 2025, especially after it was among the league's worst last season.
Outside of Tanner Bibee, the Guardians have concerns from top to bottom, and that could absolutely get in the way of Cleveland making another deep playoff run.
Of course, the Guardians can always make some moves to bolster their pitching staff, and even though they didn't do a ton to address the issue during the offseason, there is always the MLB trade deadline.
James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone seems to think Cleveland may end up having one of the best pitchers in baseball in its crosshairs, naming Miami Marlins superstar Sandy Alcantara as a potential in-season acquisition for the club.
"It was previously reported that the Marlins would not be placing an innings limit on Alcantara this season, and while that remains true, they will be monitoring his early season workload," Mastrucci wrote.
Alcantara missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, so it makes sense that the Marlins would be keeping his workload in check. But Mastrucci feels that it could possibly lead to a trade in South Florida, and the Guardians could be involved.
"The assumption here is that this would be in an effort to ensure he is still available later this season for contending teams that could be looking to bolster their pitching staff as they prepare for their playoff push," he added ."This is a group that the Guardians could easily find themselves being a part of, and should that be the case, Alcantara would make the perfect addition to their starting rotation."
Alcantara is a two-time All-Star and was a unanimous NL Cy Young award winner in 2022 after going 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA, posting sparkling 0.980 WHIP.
When healthy, there is no question that the 29-year-old is among the league's best pitchers, and the best part is that he is under team control through 2027 on an incredibly reasonable deal.
But whether or not the Guardians, who are not known to be all that aggressive, would actually pursue Alcantara remains to be seen.
