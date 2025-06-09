Cleveland Guardians Linked to Major Trade for 3-Time All-Star
As we slowly approach the mid-season mark, the Cleveland Guardians continue to be mentioned as possible power-hitter suitors in trade talks.
In a recent episode of ESPN's Baseball Tonight, both Buster Olney and Jeff Passan threw out the idea of the Guardians landing Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna.
"It would be interesting to see Marcell Ozuna, like, in the middle of [the lineup], and I'm just pulling a team out of the air, the Detroit Tigers." Passan said. "Drop an established hitter like that into that group, or Cleveland."
The mentioning of the Guardians by Passan sparked interest with Olney, as he followed up the comment by stating "Cleveland would be such a good fit for him."
With the Braves currently 10 games behind the .500 mark, it would make sense for the organization to move off a player like Ozuna. The 34-year-old veteran bat is hitting .257 this season with 10 home runs and an OPS of .827. While he oringially began his career as a outfielder, Ozuna has primarily been a designated hitter for Atlanta, acting as a power bat in the middle of the team's lineup.
If the Guardians were to make a trade for Ozuna, he would provide instant juice to a lineup that is in desperate need of help. The former three-time all star would be part of Cleveland's mix of Carlos Santana and Kyle Manzardo. Ozuna also would bring balance to the Guardians' lineup, as the right-handed hitter is batting .273 against lefty pitchers this season.
