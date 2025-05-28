Cleveland Guardians Make Announcement Before Dodgers Game
The Cleveland Guardians were hoping Slade Cecconi would take the mound before their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon, but he has been scratched from his start as a result of a groin injury.
So, who who will be starting in Cecconi's place? The Guardians have revealed the answer, announcing that left-hander Kolby Allard will be getting the ball.
This will mark Allard's first start as a member of Cleveland. He has appeared in seven games out of the bullpen this season, logging a 1.50 ERA while surrendering 15 hits and registering seven strikeouts over 18 innings of work.
Allard broke into the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2018 before being traded to the Texas Rangers a year later. He then spent four seasons with the Rangers, getting his most action in 2021 when he made 32 appearances and 17 starts, pitching to the tune of a 5.41 ERA.
The 27-year-old proceeded to return to the Braves in 2022 and spent one season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. He signed with the Guardians back in February.
Over the course of his career, Allard has posted a 5.71 ERA, 5.10 FIP and 1.417 WHIP across 83 outings and 42 starts. Not exactly great numbers, but obviously, Cleveland — a known pitching factory — saw something in him to give him a chance.
Allard has been decent in a relief role this season, so we will see if he can tame the Dodgers' bats with the start on Wednesday.
Cleveland is trying to avoid being swept by Los Angeles.
