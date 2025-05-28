Cleveland Guardians Shouldn't Wait To Call Up Elite Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians need more production out of their outfield position group, primarily in right field, if they want to win the American League Central, let alone be a playoff team or win the World Series in 2025.
Thankfully, the Guardians do have a possible solution to these woes, and he's currently mashing baseballs in Columbus: their 2022 first-round pick and No. 2-ranked prospect, Chase DeLauter.
DeLauter has only played in three games in Columbus since his rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A. He started the season on the minor league injured list after sustaining an injury in spring training.
Still, he's already showing how valuable he could be in the Guardians' lineup, and Cleveland must consider calling DeLauter up sooner rather than later.
The power-hitting prospect is slashing .300/.417/.700 with an OPS of 1.117 through his first three Triple-A games of the season. These stats include a double, a home run, and two walks.
It's a small sample size, but the Guardians need to add an impact bat to their lineup as soon as possible. Cleveland's right fielders have a combined .159/.229/.248 slash line with a wRC+ of 35, which is last in all of MLB by a large margin.
Will it take some time for DeLauter to get used to big-league pitching? Yes.
Is the former first-round pick a sure-fire solution to Cleveland's outfield issues? Not at all.
Is there still a risk involved in promoting DeLauter before he can prove he's fully healthy for an extended period? Absolutely.
However, there is always a risk involved in promoting any prospect, and the Guardians need to determine whether DeLauter can be a viable option for increasing the current output in right field.
