Guardians Make Several Roster Moves With Pitching Staff
The Cleveland Guardians have done a decent job navigating their pitching staff through the first month of the season.
However, the bullpen has been thin recently, and Saturday's doubleheader is forcing the organization to search for some more help.
The Guardians addressed this on Saturday morning with some roster moves regarding a few pitchers.
Doug Nikhazy - Called Up From Triple-A
The plan to call up LHP Doug Nikhazy from Triple-A was initially revealed on Friday, but the team made it official with their roster moves on Saturday morning.
Nikhazy will make his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox as Cleveland's 27th man in the doubleheader.
Kolby Allard - Called Up From Triple-A
The Guardians are also calling up LHP Kolby Allard from Triple-A to add so much-needed depth to the bullpen.
Allard was stellar during spring training but did not make the big league roster heading into the season.
So far, through four minor league starts, Allard has a 4.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 13 strikeouts, and five walks.
Allard will give the Guardians another long relief option out of the bullpen, which could be key for Cleveland, which is scheduled to play 18.0 innings on Saturday.
Zak Kent - Optioned To Triple-A
Zak Kent was optioned to Triple-A on April 24, but the corresponding move opened up a roster spot for Allard to join the team.
Kent made his big league debut on Wednesday against the New York Yankees and looked pretty solid in his first MLB appearance.
He threw 3.0 innings, gave up one run, and struck out four batters in Cleveland's series finale.
