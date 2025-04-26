Guardians Manager Explains Interesting Emmanuel Clase Decision
Emmanuel Clase's struggles have been a key storyline for the Cleveland Guardians at the start of the season.
The All-Star closer of the past three years hasn't looked like himself over the last three months and has dealt with shoulder tightness over the last week.
Stephen Vogt has made it clear through all of this that Clase is still Cleveland's closer.
With all of that still fresh on the mind, Cleveland's skipper decided to send Clase out to the mound in the eighth inning during the Guardians' win over the Boston Red Sox, raising some eyebrows about what was behind the interesting decision.
After the game, Vogt was asked about this decision and explained it was about getting Clase active again after a five-day absence with the shoulder soreness.
"It was great. I talked with him before the game and said, 'Hey, it's been five days. [You] didn't go on a rehab. We don't want to put you on the IL. We want to keep you active. Probably look for a little lower leverage just to get you back on your feet.' He was great with it, and that's the teammate he is," said Vogt
The Guardians manager finished off his response by stressing, "He'll be right back in that closer role."
Forgetting the inning that Clase pitched in, the most important takeaway from this appearance is that he looked like the dominant reliever he's been in the past.
Clase pitched a clean 1-2-3 inning, including two strikeouts. His cutter finally had some solid movement on it and the flamthrower's velocity topped out at 99.7 mph.
Hopefully, this low-leverage appearance will give Clase the confidence he needs for his health and moving forward as Cleveland's closer.
