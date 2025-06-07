Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Officially Release Pitcher After Failed Trade

The Cleveland Guardians have cut ties with a pitcher after an unsuccessful trade.

Matthew Schmidt

Jun 27, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view a Cleveland Guardians hat and glove on the dugout railing before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view a Cleveland Guardians hat and glove on the dugout railing before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians are highly regarded as a pitching factor, but even they are guilty of misjudging pitchers sometimes.

That's exactly what happened with Cody Bolton, whom the Guardians acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners back in April, sending cash to the Mariners in exchange for the right-hander.

Well, it wasn't money well spent, as Cleveland designated Bolton for assignment late last month and have now officially decided to release him, via Guardians Prospective.

Bolton made just one major-league appearance for the Guardians in late April, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings during a loss to the Minnesota Twins. In four relief outings for Triple-A Columbus, Bolton surrendered two runs on four hits over four frames.

The 26-year-old was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He didn't make his big-league debut until 2023, when he pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen and logged a 6.33 ERA and alarming 2.109 WHIP.

That ensuing offseason, Bolton made his way to Seattle, and in 2024, he posted a 4.34 ERA and 1.446 WHIP through 17 relief appearances.

Bolton owns a lifetime 3.39 ERA in the minor leagues, but control has always been an issue for him, as evidenced by his pedestrian 2.86 K/BB ratio in the minors.

Cleveland has been searching for answers in its starting rotation since the end of last season, but Bolton — who has yet to start a game in the major leagues — was clearly not a viable solution.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: WATCH: Guardians' David Fry Hits His First Home Run of MLB Season

MORE: Guardians Place Veteran On Injured List, Promote Minor League Catcher

MORE: Guardians Provide Additional Information On Shane Bieber Injury Update

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slammed With Brutal Injury News on Star Pitcher

MORE: Guardians Linked to Jarring All-Star Trade With Red Sox

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News