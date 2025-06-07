Cleveland Guardians Officially Release Pitcher After Failed Trade
The Cleveland Guardians are highly regarded as a pitching factor, but even they are guilty of misjudging pitchers sometimes.
That's exactly what happened with Cody Bolton, whom the Guardians acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners back in April, sending cash to the Mariners in exchange for the right-hander.
Well, it wasn't money well spent, as Cleveland designated Bolton for assignment late last month and have now officially decided to release him, via Guardians Prospective.
Bolton made just one major-league appearance for the Guardians in late April, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings during a loss to the Minnesota Twins. In four relief outings for Triple-A Columbus, Bolton surrendered two runs on four hits over four frames.
The 26-year-old was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He didn't make his big-league debut until 2023, when he pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen and logged a 6.33 ERA and alarming 2.109 WHIP.
That ensuing offseason, Bolton made his way to Seattle, and in 2024, he posted a 4.34 ERA and 1.446 WHIP through 17 relief appearances.
Bolton owns a lifetime 3.39 ERA in the minor leagues, but control has always been an issue for him, as evidenced by his pedestrian 2.86 K/BB ratio in the minors.
Cleveland has been searching for answers in its starting rotation since the end of last season, but Bolton — who has yet to start a game in the major leagues — was clearly not a viable solution.
