Guardians Named Potential Trade Destination for Marlins Slugger
The Cleveland Guardians must upgrade their MLB roster if they want to reach the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.
The position the front office needs to address the most is obviously the outfield, and there's one possible trade candidate that would be a perfect fit for the Guardians: Jesus Sanchez.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports even named the Guardians as a potential landing spot for the Miami Marlins slugger.
"Sanchez has a lightning-fast bat and impressive raw strength, he's just rarely leveraged those traits into better than league-average offense. He's also helpless against left-handed pitching, necessitating that an acquiring team employ a competent right-handed sock, too," wrote Anderson.
Sanchez is a streaky hitter, but can stabilize the middle of a lineup and provide a legit long-ball threat when he's seeing the ball well.
So far this season, the left-hander has a slash line of .243/.315/.396 with an OPS of .711. His wRC+ of 97 is just under league average, but would be a massive upgrade for the Guardians, whose right fielders have a combined 56 wRC+.
Another reason Sanchez is an intriguing trade target for Cleveland is that he's not a rental. The 27-year-old is still under team control for multiple seasons.
As Anderson notes, "A club seeking upside could key in on Sánchez, who still has a few seasons left of team control after this year."
It remains to be seen whether the Guardians will be buyers, sellers, or stand pat at the trade deadline.
However, if they do make moves, calling up the Marlins and asking about Sanchez would be a wise move by the front office.
