Here's Where The Guardians Stand In The MLB Playoff Race Right Now
It's not a secret that the Cleveland Guardians had one of the roughest months of any team in MLB.
The Guardians finished June with a record of just 9-16. They're second in the division, 11.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers.
With a month like that, it certainly feels like Cleveland's hopes of returning to the postseason and getting back to the ALCS feel all but lost.
However, the Guardians are far from being eliminated from the playoff picture, but time is running out.
Heading into Monday night's slate of games, Cleveland is 2.5 games out of one of the three Wild Card slots in the American League and is one of just five teams that are within 3.5 games of this position.
If the playoffs started today, the Tampa Bay Rays (+3.5), Toronto Blue Jays (+2.0), and Seattle Mariners would get those three final slots.
Just behind them are the Los Angeles Angels (2.0), Texas Rangers (2.5), and then the Guardians
It's a bunched-up field, and one great week of baseball could put the Guardians right back in a playoff spot.
However, one or two more bad weeks, like what happened during June, could take Cleveland out of contention altogether.
If the Guardians want to return to the playoffs, Cleveland must start playing better.
This includes the front office addressing some of the team's dire needs, whether that means calling us Chase DeLauter, CJ Kayfus, and Juan Brito, or being a massive buyer at the deadline.
The season isn't completely lost for the Guardians yet, but they must turn it around shortly.
