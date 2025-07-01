Guardians Fans Should Prepare to Lose Iconic Player at MLB Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Guardians are certainly not trending in the right direction with the MLB trade deadline approaching, as they have gone just 11-20 over the last month to fall to 40-42 on the season.
With their playoff hopes gradually slipping away, the Guardians may be forced to sell between now and July 31, and Henry Palatella of Away Back Gone is preparing Cleveland fans for the potential exit of a beloved franchise icon: Carlos Santana.
"This year’s trade market will be a bit weird due to a lack of pure sellers, so the Guardians could capitalize on that by pivoting to selling veteran talent like Santana," Palatella wrote. "Plus dealing him would also open up a spot on the roster for a prospect like CJ Kayfus."
Cleveland signed Santana to replace Josh Naylor at first base, with the Guardians trading Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks over the winter.
Santana is only on a one-year deal, and with Cleveland seeming relatively unlikely to re-sign him, it would certainly make sense for the Guardians to move him now.
The 39-year-old is slashing .232/.329/.356 with nine home runs and 37 RBI over 310 plate appearances this season, and while those numbers aren't particularly impressive, his solid defense over at first base could definitely make him an attractive trade target as a rotational piece.
Santana is currently in his third stint with Cleveland after originally breaking into the big leagues with the team all the way back in 2010, so losing the veteran would definitely be painful for the fan base.
However, if the Guardians' 2025 campaign continues to nosedive, trading Santana may be a necessary evil in an attempt to help rebuild for 2026 and beyond.
