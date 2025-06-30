Multiple Guardians Prospects To Play In MLB All-Star Futures Game
The Cleveland Guardians' major league roster may not be playing to its full potential right now, but the organization still has a bright future with the number of elite prospects throughout the farm system.
A couple of those minor leaguers will represent both the Guardians and the American League in this year's 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game.
1B CJ Kayfus
One of the best all-around hitters in the minor leagues this season will be featured on the big stage. Cleveland's first base prospect, CJ Kayfus, will represent the organization in the Futures Game.
The Guardians' fifth overall prospect has been destroying the ball at Triple-A this season. So far, Kyfus has recorded a slash line of .319/.414/.574 with an OPS of .988, including 11 home runs, 15 doubles, and eight triples.
Kayfus even hit a home run off future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer while the veteran was making a rehab start against the Columbus Clippers.
Watching the 23-year-old compete against some of baseball's best prospects will be a treat for Guardians and MLB fans.
LHP Parker Messick
The Guardians have long been known for their elite pitching factory, and the next star pitcher to come out of the organization, who is on the Futures Game roster, is Parker Messick.
The 24-year-old was Cleveland's second-round draft pick in 2022.
Messick is having a stellar season at Triple-A, posting a 3.71 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.
He's more than deserving to be added to this roster, and hopefully, he will get to appear for the American League.
