Cleveland Guardians Named Trade Match For Breakout AL Pitcher
The clock is ticking for the Cleveland Guardians to make some additions between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Deals have already started happening around the league, so the Guardians cannot afford to sit back on their laurels and wait.
While Garrett Crochet may be nothing more than a pipe dream at this point, the Chicago White Sox do have another starting pitcher that should interest Cleveland: Erick Fedde.
Fedde has been named a match for the Guardians, via Gabe Lacques of USA Today, and while he may be a bit pricy, it certainly makes sense.
Fedde does not carry the same cachet as Crochet. He doesn't lead the league in strikeouts. He doesn't have dynamite stuff. But one cannot argue with the results he has posted in 2024.
The 31-year-old has gone 7-3 with a 2.98 ERA in what has been a breakout campaign for him, allowing just 99 hits while fanning 104 batters over 117.2 innings of work.
And just think: last year, Fedde was pitching in South Korea.
So, why would Fedde represent a perfect option for Cleveland?
Well, for starters, he is making just $7.5 million this season and will earn another $7.5 million in 2025. That isn't too extravagant for the cost-conscious Guardians.
Plus, while Crochet would likely require Cleveland to gut its farm system, Fedde wouldn't be quite as expensive. That isn't to say that the Guardians will be able to nab Fedde for scraps. Again, he would likely be fairly pricy, and Cleveland would also probably have to pay the AL Central tax.
The point is that Fedde is much more accessible than Crochet, and unlike Crochet, the Guardians wouldn't have to have any concerns about him pitching in October.
Should Cleveland be worried about a potential dip in production from Fedde considering that he owns a lifetime 4.91 ERA? Not when you look at Fedde's peripherals.
While it's possible that Fedde has slightly overperformed, he does own a solid 3.68 FIP and a terrific 138 ERA+. The biggest change for the right-hander is that he has harnessed his control. His 2.4 BB/9 is, by far, the best mark of his career.
The Guardians are in desperate need of starting pitching and will absolutely need to add an arm (or two) if they want to be taken seriously as World Series contenders.
Fedde would be a good place to start.