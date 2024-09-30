Cleveland Guardians Potential ALDS Opponent Revealed
Even though the Cleveland Guardians didn't get to play in game 162 because of a rainout, the 2024 MLB regular season has officially ended. With that, we now know the postseason seeding for the playoffs and both of Cleveland's potential matchups in the ALDS.
Cleveland has secured the number two seed in the American League. This means they'll play the winner of the third and sixth seeds starting next Saturday. That will either be the Houston Astros or Detroit Tigers, who will play in the ALWS starting Tuesday this week.
The winner of that series will then travel to Progressive Field to take on the Guardians on Saturday for Game 1 of the ALDS.
Each opponent presents a unique challenge for Cleveland, and the scouting team will be busy analyzing this matchup throughout the week.
The Astros have made seven straight American League Championship Series appearances. They're built on veterans and playoff experience and, no matter what seed they are, are a threat to make a deep run this October. Cleveland finished the season with a 1-4 record against the Astros.
Then there are the Tigers, who have defied all projections and clinched a postseason berth following a 17-7 month of September and a historic collapse from the Minnesota Twins. The key to postseason success is getting hot at the right time. Detroit is easily the hottest team in baseball right now, and that momentum is not too underlooked whether you're the Astros of the Guardians.
Cleveland avoided facing Detroit when they found this groove over the last few weeks of the season and finished with a 7-6 record against them in 2024.
It doesn't matter who the Guardians face. This is the playoffs and each team deserves to be in the position they're in. Cleveland needs to prepare to be a intense matchup with either of them.