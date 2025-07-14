Guardians Receive Optimistic Grade for First Round Draft Pick
The Cleveland Guardians needed more offensive-minded outfielders in their farm system, and addressed that need, selecting Jace LaViolette with their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
There are definitely some concerns with LaViolette and his swing-and-miss rate, but one MLB analyst is rather optimistic about his potential to be a big league slugger.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports gave the Guardians a grade of "B+" for selecting LaViolette No. 27 overall.
"LaViolette entered the spring in the running for the top selection. He then suffered through a tough year that culminated with a fractured hand in his second-to-last game. He has extreme power and discipline and equally extreme swing-and-miss tendencies," wrote Anderson.
"There's some tantalizing right-tail outcomes in play here, but there's at least an equal amount of barren left-tail possibilities. Given that it's the last pick of the first round, I don't have much issue with the swing."
LaViolette is coming off his third season at Texas A&M, where he had a slash line of .258/.427/.576 with an OPS of 1.003. These stats include 18 home runs and nine doubles.
The power is there for LaViolette, there's no denying that.
If the Guardians had a top-10 pick and used it to select LaViolette, many more questions would be raised about what the front office was thinking.
However, as Anderson points out, the Guardians selected a player who was once viewed as a possible top-five pick a year ago.
It's a risk, but one worth taking for Cleveland.
