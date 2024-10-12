Cleveland Guardians Rookie Reliever Makes MLB History In ALDS
Everyone knew that the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen would play a critical role in their ALDS matchup against the Detroit Tigers. Of course, that includes Hunter Gaddis, Tim Herrin, and Emmanuel Clase, who has been the best closer in baseball all season.
However, one rookie reliever has stepped up in a big way for Cleveland, and that's hard-throwing righty Cade Smith.
Smith set MLB history following his Game 5 appearance as he came into the game in the third inning and went ony to give up one hit, walk one batter, and struck out five Tigers in 1.2 innings of work. Cade has now struck out 12 batters in the ALDS, which is the most in MLB history in the divisional round.
He struck out three batters in Game 1, two batters in Game 2, one batter in Game 3, and two batters in Game 4. Cade has been absolutely dominant in his first playoff series.
Smith also set Guardians franchsie history on Saturday as he became the first pitcher in Cleveland history to appearec ein all five games in an ALDS. That's incribly impressive when you consider some of the incredible bullpens Cleveland teams have brought into the postseason in the past.
Cade finished the regular season with a 1.92 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP in 75.1 innings of work. The way he's stepped up in these high-leverage moments the entire year has been incredibly impressive, and he clearly has a fantastic career ahead of him.