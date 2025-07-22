Guardians, Padres Predicted to Swing All-Star Trade
The Cleveland Guardians are caught between a rock and a hard place as far as their MLB trade deadline strategy, but if they ultimately lean toward becoming sellers, they will be getting inundated with phone calls from contenders. Like the San Diego Padres.
Perhaps the most sought after Guardians player before July 31 will be All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan, who has been floated in trade speculation the past several weeks. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer envisions Kwan getting dealt, and he has tabbed the Padres as his landing spot.
"They've reportedly been thirsting after Jarren Duran, with Dennis Lin of The Athletic writing that the Padres are 'enamored' with the 2024 All-Star Game MVP. But as long as the Boston Red Sox are contending, it's hard to see how they and the Friars are supposed to match up on a deal. So instead, it wouldn't be surprising if the Padres pivoted to Steven Kwan," Rymer wrote.
Kwan is slashing .288/.352/.398 with six home runs and 32 RBI over 410 plate appearances and is an elite defender, having won three straight Gold Gloves. He is also under team control through 2027. Ergo, Cleveland will ask for a king's ransom for the 27-year-old. However, Rymer feels that San Diego may be willing to meet the Guardians' price.
"The acquisition cost for Kwan would not be cheap, but Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has a long track record of not being afraid to take big swings," Rymer added. "And while his farm system doesn't go deep, it does have two elite prospects in shortstop Leo De Vries and catcher Ethan Salas."
Cleveland has until July 31 to decide what to do with Kwan, so we'll see whether or not the Guardians actually decide to move their beloved left fielder.
