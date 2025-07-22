Guardians Provide Exciting Injury Update On Shane Bieber
A lot of attention surrounding the Cleveland Guardians over the last few weeks has been focused on the trade deadline and the potential moves the front office could make.
However, one of the Guardians stars is inching closer to a return and will take a massive step in that rehab on Tuesday.
The team announced on Monday that Shane Bieber will make a rehab start for the Lake County Captains (High-A) on Tuesday, July 22.
The plan is for Bieber to throw around 30-40 pitches, which should put him at about two to three innings of work.
Bieber looked phenomenal in his first rehab start at the end of May and was supposed to make another appearance with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) in June.
However, that start was canceled after the right-hander starter experienced elbow soreness.
The former Cy Young winner is still a ways off from returning to the big league level.
However, Bieber has been in the building for bullpen sessions, so he's already been making his impact felt as someone Cleveland's young pitchers can look to for advice.
"It gives you someone to bounce ideas off of; bounce thoughts, experinces, things that he can [relate]," said manager Stephen Vogt before Monday's game.
"Anytime you have someone like Shane Bieber in your clubhouse, you get better. He's such a good teammate. He cares about the guys so much, and he just brings energy just by being around them."
Once Bieber can join the rotation, he's going to have a major impact on the field and off it.
