Cleveland Guardians Select Power-Hitter In New Mock Draft
The Cleveland Guardians will always be an organization that finds future stars through the MLB draft and international free agents.
The front office and scouting department have done a tremendous job of this in the past, and there's no reason to think they won't continue to succeed in the future.
That said, any player the Guardians add in the amateur draft this July could be crucial to Cleveland's future.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently released his new 2025 mock draft, and he has the Guardians selecting 1B/3B Andrew Fischer out of Tennessee.
The analyst pointed out that, "This could give the Volunteers three first-rounders, with Fischer showing off his considerable left-handed power this year after transferring from Mississippi."
This is a player Guardians fans should really keep an eye on leading up to the draft because it's not the first time Fischer has been mocked to the Guardians.
Less than a month ago, Bleacher Report predicted that the slugger would land with Cleveland's organization.
Fischer has spent most of this season at first base but also has some experience at third base and in the outfield. However, it's not the defense that makes Fischer an intriguing prospect—it's his bat.
So far this season, Fischer is slugging .320/.494/.750 with an OPS of 1.244, including 21 home runs and 11 doubles.
With offensive stats as good as these and the potential to be an impact bat at the big league level, the Guardians shouldn't be concerned about finding a spot for him in the field if they draft him this summer.
