Guardians' Shane Bieber Gets Huge Update Before Trade Deadline
Over the last two days, the Cleveland Guardians have gone from possible buyers at the trade deadline to likely sellers, and this includes some of the team’s most prominent names being in trade rumors.
One of those possible trade candidates is two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove-winner Shane Bieber.
MLB insider Jeff Passan made an appearance on ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday morning, gave an update about Bieber’s availability before Thursday’s deadline, and it certainly sounds like he’s pitched his last game in a Guardians uniform.
“Over the last 48 hours, I’ve heard a lot more from teams that Steven Kwan is a real possibility to get traded before the deadline, that Shane Bieber is almost certain to go before the deadline,” said Passan.
Of course, Bieber hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since April of 2024 and is still recovering from a major elbow injury.
However, the starting pitching market isn’t super strong and includes many players who have underachieved mainly this season, and Bieber has looked strong in his three rehab starts.
His latest appearance was on Tuesday with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A), going 4.0 innings and throwing 67 percent of his pitches for strikes.
The Guardians likely won’t get a massive haul for the former Cy Young winner, but a playoff contender desperate for another starter could be willing to give up a high-upside prospect with the hope Bieber can be even half the pitcher he’s been throughout his decorated MLB career.
