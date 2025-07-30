Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan Trade Talks Receive Jarring Update
Steven Kwan is the Cleveland Guardians' most interesting trade chip at this point, especially with Emmanuel Clase now being on the shelf for the next month due to a gambling investigation. But will the Guardians move Kwan before the MLB trade deadline?
MLB insider Jon Heyman has provided an intriguing update on Kwan, saying that trade discussions for the two-time All-Star are becoming "serious" and naming the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and New York Mets as potential fits.
"We can't be shocked if he's traded," Heyman said. "I'm still going to be a little bit surprised because they really need offense more than anything and trading Kwan sets you back on offense. ... I think the Guardians are talking about anybody and anyting except for Jose Ramirez."
The general expectation all along has been that Kwan probably won't be dealt, but things may have changed following the Clase news, as Cleveland — which sits below .500 — may have altered its trade deadline strategy.
Kwan is slashing .287/.351/.411 with nine home runs and 37 RBI over 443 plate appearances this season while still playing elite outfield defense.
The 27-year-old is under team control through 2027, so any team that wishes to acquire the three-time Gold Glover will surely have to pay an exorbitant price. Desperate contenders may be willing to do just that, though, so Guardians fans may need to buckle up.
Remember: Cleveland is also loaded with outfield prospects, so the Guardians may feel a bit more bullish on trading Kwan for that reason.
