Guardians Skipper Provides New Injury Update On Shane Bieber
Take a huge sigh of relief, Cleveland Guardians fans.
It sounds like Shane Bieber has avoided a massive setback in his return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season.
After a concerning update last week, which saw Bieber miss his first rehab start with an organization affiliate, Stephen Vogt provided an update on how the former Cy Young winner is doing.
"He got a good update; it was just a little soreness, a little setback. So he should resume his throwing program in the next few days. So very, very good news on Shane," said Vogt (via MLB.com's Tim Stebbins).
Stebbins also noted that Bieber stressed to Dr. Keith Miester that the soreness he was expressing was normal and not structural. The tests Bieber did down with Meister in Dallas confirmed this and "came back similarly positive."
All things considered, this is a best-case scenario for Bieber and the Guardians.
Of course, when a player coming off a TJ surgery is shut down for any amount of time, as the initial update stated last week, everyone assumes that it's a major setback.
There was so much hype and excitement around Bieber coming off his Arizona Complex League stat, in which he struck out five batters in 2.1 innings.
Hopefully, after a brief setback, Bieber will return to his throwing program and be back on the mound in a rehab game sooner rather than later.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: WATCH: Guardians Elite Prospect Hits Home Run Off Max Scherzer
MORE: Guardians Activate Veteran Off Injured List In Latest Roster Moves
MORE: Former Guardians Pitcher Dealt to AL Central Rival in Surprising Trade
MORE: What To Watch for During Cleveland Guardians West Coast Road Trip
MORE: Can the Cleveland Guardians be Trusted at the MLB Trade Deadline?