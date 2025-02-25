Guardians Skipper Discusses Positive Progress Of Promising Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation has already received considerable attention in the early days of spring training.
Shane Bieber was seen throwing a bullpen session for the first time since Tommy John surgery, and Triston McKenzie looked sharp in his first spring game outing.
One pitcher who has just as much intrigue surrounding him is Gavin Williams.
The right-hander missed half of 2024 with an elbow injury and never seemed to re-establish the command and success he had during the second half of 2023.
Stephen Vogt spoke earlier this week about Williams' progress and offseason, and Cleveland's skipper appears very optimistic about what the 25-year-old can provide the team during a full season.
"He's had a great winter. He got himself into really good shape. His fastball metrics are getting back to where he wants them to be," said Vogt. "He's worked really hard at the part with our pitching group. I mean, [the pitching staff] they've really dove in with Gavin, and he's owned it, and he continues to work every single day to get to be the best version of himself."
The fastball is easily Williams' best pitch, and even though the velocity was solid a year ago, Vogt pointed out that the character on it just wasn't quite there.
"Last year, with Gavin, the life on his fastball wasn't there. We see 97 and 98 [mph], but the life wasn't there, and major league hitters can hit velocity. But when Gavin's got the good life on his fastball, he can be throwing 94 to 97, and it plays up. If he can establish that fastball, it just makes all of that secondary stuff that much better."
Speaking of the secondary pitches, it's not just the heater that Vogt has seen an improvement in. Cleveland's skipper also said that Williams's "slider and curveball shape are back. They are sharp, they are good, and he's throwing some good changeups as well."
There appears to be a lot of excitement and optimism for what production Williams could provide in 2025.
However, throwing on backfields in Goodyear is much than pitching in big league games.
As Vogt mentions, pitchers still have to get outs to be considered successful, but Williams appears to be in a much better position to do just that than he was when he made his season debut in 2024.
