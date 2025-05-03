Cleveland Guardians Being 'Cautious' With Jose Ramirez Injury
One of the qualities that makes Jose Ramirez the elite player he is is that he rarely misses games.
The Cleveland Guardians third baseman has played 150 games or more in the last four seasons but
On Friday night, Ramirez fell awkwardly after planting his foot on first base. He immediately dropped to the ground in pain and eventually subbed out of the game.
The team announced later in the night that Ramirez suffered a "mild right ankle sprain," and Stephen Vogt also provided a little more context on his status.
"Good. The reports are good; just being cautious. Long season. He said he could've kept going, but we can't take that chance. [We wanted to] get him checked out. Good reports so far. [He's] really sore, so we'll have to see how he feels in the morning," said Cleveland's skipper.
All things considered, this update appears to be the best-case news for a worst-case scenario.
It is rare to see Ramirez roll on the ground in pain as he did on Friday, and the outcome could have been much worse.
Considering Vogt said Ramirez wanted to stay in the game, it'll be interesting to see whether he's in the lineup on Saturday or if the team will give him an extra day or two to make sure their star player is truly healthy before heading back out n to the field.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Jose Ramirez Exits Guardians Game With Apparent Injury
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Add Intriguing Pitcher To MLB Roster
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Has Glaring Issue That Could Get Much Worse
MORE: Jose Ramirez Makes Incredible Guardians, MLB History
MORE: Cleveland Guardians React To Walk-Off Win Over Minnesota Twins