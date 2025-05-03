Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Being 'Cautious' With Jose Ramirez Injury

The Cleveland Guardians say the reports on Jose Ramirez's injury are good.

Tommy Wild

Apr 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs the bases against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
One of the qualities that makes Jose Ramirez the elite player he is is that he rarely misses games.

The Cleveland Guardians third baseman has played 150 games or more in the last four seasons but

On Friday night, Ramirez fell awkwardly after planting his foot on first base. He immediately dropped to the ground in pain and eventually subbed out of the game.

The team announced later in the night that Ramirez suffered a "mild right ankle sprain," and Stephen Vogt also provided a little more context on his status.

"Good. The reports are good; just being cautious. Long season. He said he could've kept going, but we can't take that chance. [We wanted to] get him checked out. Good reports so far. [He's] really sore, so we'll have to see how he feels in the morning," said Cleveland's skipper.

Jose Ramirez walks off injured
May 2, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) walks toward the dugout with a trainer after being hit with the ball and tripping over the first base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

All things considered, this update appears to be the best-case news for a worst-case scenario.

It is rare to see Ramirez roll on the ground in pain as he did on Friday, and the outcome could have been much worse.

Considering Vogt said Ramirez wanted to stay in the game, it'll be interesting to see whether he's in the lineup on Saturday or if the team will give him an extra day or two to make sure their star player is truly healthy before heading back out n to the field.

