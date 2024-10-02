Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Will Face Division Rival In ALDS

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will play each other in the 2024 ALDS.

Tommy Wild

Jul 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Matt Vierling (8) slides into second with a double as Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) is late with the tag during the seventh inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Matt Vierling (8) slides into second with a double as Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) is late with the tag during the seventh inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

A year ago, many in baseball viewed the American League Central as one of the worst divisions in MLB. Now, at least two teams from the division will play in the 2024 ALDS.

The Detroit Tigers took down the Houston Astors in Game 2 of the ALWS which means they'll travel to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

MLB revealed the start times for Games 1 and 2 of the divisional series on Tuesday night. Game 1 will be on Saturday at 1:08 pm EST and Game 2 will be on Monday at 4:08 pm EST.

The matchup between Detroit and Cleveland is bound to be good, given how similar each roster is. Each team is full of young players eager to make a deep postseason run for the first time.

There's also the fact that each team is incredibly familiar with one another given they played each other 11 times during the regular season. The Guardians did win the season series against the Tigers with a 7-6 record, but this Detroit team isn't one to mess with.

Tyler Freeman dives into second base
Jul 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Tyler Freeman (2) dives into second base after hitting a double against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit is easily the hottest team in baseball right now and has a similar feel to last year's World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Success in the postseason has a lot to do with who gets hot at the right time, and the Tigers certainly have the magic to make it deep into October. Can the Guardians top them?

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News