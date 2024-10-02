Cleveland Guardians Will Face Division Rival In ALDS
A year ago, many in baseball viewed the American League Central as one of the worst divisions in MLB. Now, at least two teams from the division will play in the 2024 ALDS.
The Detroit Tigers took down the Houston Astors in Game 2 of the ALWS which means they'll travel to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
MLB revealed the start times for Games 1 and 2 of the divisional series on Tuesday night. Game 1 will be on Saturday at 1:08 pm EST and Game 2 will be on Monday at 4:08 pm EST.
The matchup between Detroit and Cleveland is bound to be good, given how similar each roster is. Each team is full of young players eager to make a deep postseason run for the first time.
There's also the fact that each team is incredibly familiar with one another given they played each other 11 times during the regular season. The Guardians did win the season series against the Tigers with a 7-6 record, but this Detroit team isn't one to mess with.
Detroit is easily the hottest team in baseball right now and has a similar feel to last year's World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Success in the postseason has a lot to do with who gets hot at the right time, and the Tigers certainly have the magic to make it deep into October. Can the Guardians top them?