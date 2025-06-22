Guardians Pitcher Sets New Career High In Cleveland's Win Over Athletics
Ever since making his team debut, Slade Cecconi has been one of the most encouraging pieces of the Cleveland Guardians' roster.
The 25-year-old is starting to blossom in Cleveland's rotation, and his start against the Athletics, leading to the Guardians' 3-0 victory, was the most recent example of this.
Cecconi pitched 7.0 innings, setting a new career high.
In the appearance, the right-hander gave up six hits, allowed no runs, issued one walk, and struck out three batters.
Cecconi has built a reputation as a pitcher who has a strong arsenal of pitches, but Cleveland's skipper believes one pitch specifically stood out in this career-best start.
"He's added in the cutter, but his sinker was really good today. Landing the curveball [and] using the slider," said Stephen Vogt after the game.
"Slade pitched today. [He] Got some quick outs, punchouts when he needed to, and it just seemed like he wasn't slowing down. His velo was there the entire game. He does a really nice job on and off the throttle with the velo with the fastball."
Cecconi dropped his season ERA to 3.38 and his WHIP to 1.29 on the 2025 season after this season.
The right-hander credited his recent success to Cleveland's incredible pitching staff.
"A lot of credit to the pitching staff. This week, we made a little tweak on the sinker to allow me to exectute it a little bit better, and be a little more set with it," said Cecconi.
"When you can trust [the pitching staff] is going to give you the information that you need to be successful, and your job is just strictly to go out there and do it, it makes it really, really clear in your mind what your goals are."
Heading into the season, it was unclear what Cecconi's role would be with the Guardians. He had previous experience both as a starter and as a reliever out of the bullpen.
However, that question has now been answered as Cecconi has found a solid rhythm in Cleveland's rotation.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Skipper Admits Guardians Are Struggling In Critical Area
MORE: Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Guardians Star Pitcher
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Urged To Make Shocking In-Division Trade
MORE: Guardians Prospect Lands Legendary Comparison That Will Have Fans Buzzing
MORE: Former Cleveland Guardians All-Star Slugger On the Move Again?