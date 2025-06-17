Emmanuel Clase Trade Deemed 'Likely' if Guardians' Slide Continues
At this time last year, the Cleveland Guardians were one of the best teams in baseball and were creating tremendous separation in the AL Central. Fast forward to 2025, and a whole lot has changed.
The Guardians are just 35-35 courtesy of a recent 6-13 slide that has dropped them nine-and-a-half games behind the Detroit Tigers for first place in the division. They are still very much in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, but they are facing stiff competition there.
As a result, there has been some serious buzz that Cleveland could actually sell off some pieces between now and the MLB trade deadline, and while ESPN's Aaron Goldhammer does not think the Guardians will go as far as to move Jose Ramirez, he thinks that trading closer Emmanuel Clase is "likely" if Cleveland's slump continues.
Clase has recovered after a brutal start to the 2025 campaign, and while he still isn't close to his dominant 2024 iteration, he is pitching well enough now where he would absolutely hold some value at the deadline, especially given that he is on a ridiculously cheap five-year, $20 million contract that runs through 2028, featuring club options in each of the last two years of the deal.
The three-time All-Star has pitched to the tune of a 3.94 ERA this season, allowing 35 hits while registering 32 strikeouts over 29.2 innings of work. For reference, he logged a 0.84 ERA in 11 May appearances and has permitted two runs across 5.2 frames this month.
There are plenty of teams out there that could use bullpen help, so if the Guardians opt to palce Clase on the trade block, there would surely be plenty of interest.
