Guardians Prospect Lands Legendary Comparison That Will Have Fans Buzzing
Over the last couple of years, we have certainly heard a whole lot about Cleveland Guardians prospect Chase DeLauter, an outfielder who was widely expected to make the big-league roster this season before sports hernia surgery sidelined him.
DeLauter has played 25 games in the Guardians' minor-league system this year, with 17 of them coming at Triple-A Columbus. During that time, he has slashed .253/.392/.410 with three home runs and nine RBI over 102 plate appearances, and he has been particularly hot lately.
The 23-year-old's recent stretch of impressive play has drawn a major comparison with which Cleveland fans will be very familiar, as he was likened to franchise legend Grady Sizemore.
Sizemore spent a decade in Cleveland between 2004 and 2013, establishing himself as one of baseball's best all-around players during his prime.
The center fielder made three straight All-Star appearances between 2006 and 2008, with his best campaign coming in the most former year when he slashed .290/.375/.533 with 28 home runs, 53 doubles (which led the majors) and 76 RBI. He also stole 22 bases.
A true five-tool talent, Sizemore's career was cut short due to injuries which befell him during the back end of his Guardians career, as he missed two whole seasons in 2012 and 2013. He played two more years in the MLB, spending time with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays, but at that point, various injuries had completely sapped his strength.
During his tenure in Cleveland, the Seattle native slashed .269/.357/.473 while picking up a couple of Gold Glove awards. Had it not been for the injuries, his numbers would have looked significantly better.
If DeLauter — who owns a lifetime .884 OPS since entering the Guardians' minor-league system in 2023 — can ever reach that level, Cleveland could have a superstar on its hands.
