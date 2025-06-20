Cleveland Guardians Urged To Make Shocking In-Division Trade
The Cleveland Guardians will need to make some moves if they want to be a playoff team in 2025.
The position group that most desperately needs more help and an upgrade is the outfield. Cleveland's center fielders and right fielders have a combined 43 wRC+, which isn't going to cut it for a postseason team.
That's why The Athletic's Jim Bowden is urging Cleveland's front office to make this shocking in-division trade before the deadline.
Cleveland Guardians Receive:
- OF Luis Robert Jr.
Chicago White Sox receive:
- OF Jaison Chourio
- 1B Ralphy Velazquez
Bowden noted how "The Guardians have been searching for a veteran upgrade for their outfield and Robert would make a lot of sense for them."
Robert is undeniably having a down year, but he still has a strong track record of being one of the better offensive-minded outfielders in baseball.
The former MLB general manager also noted that Robert is under contract through the 2027 season, which may also interest Cleveland's front office.
A few things can be true at the same time when analyzing this mock trade.
Do the Guardians desperately need help in the outfield? Yes.
Should they be willing to part with some of their prospects to make the big league roster better? Also, yes.
However, trading two of the team's top prospects for a player who has a wRC+ of 61 this season shouldn't be the trade the Guardians are looking for. Even after picking it up over the last week, Robert has a slash line of .190/.273/.303, which is eerily similar to the rest of Cleveland's outfielders.
Cleveland should target an outfielder with a history of consistency, and unfortunately, Robert doesn't fit that mold.
