Cleveland Skipper Admits Guardians Are Struggling In Critical Area
The Cleveland Guardians have the talent to be a playoff team this season.
However, their roster is far from perfect, and one of Cleveland's biggest weaknesses was exposed in their series opener against the Athletics: hitting against left-handed pitching.
Athletics starter Jeffery Springs had no issue against Cleveland's lineup in the 5-1 loss on Friday night. The Guardians only recorded three hits off Springs in his 7.1 innings of work.
After the game, Stephen Vogt was candid about his team's issues in this critical area.
"We've struggled. Our right-handed hitting has struggled this year for whatever reason. Lane has been out this year. David has been out a lot of the year," said Vogt.
"We just haven't been able to get things rolling versus lefties. We beat [Robbie Ray] the other night, but it's just been one of those things. We're still continuing to work on it, but yeah, we've really struggled versus left-handed pitching."
Following Cleveland's loss to the A's, they are now hitting .221/.287/.329 with an OPS of .616 against left-handed pitching.
Fry and Thomas' injuries haven't helped, but the Guardians can't solely rely on that duo to be their impact bats against lefties.
Whether it's giving Daniel Schneemann or Kyle Manzardo at-bats against left-handed starters or completely reshaping the lineup with a southpaw on the mound, the Guardians may have to shake up their game plan against lefties.
The next time the Guardians are set to face a left-handed starter is on Sunday against JP Sears. It will be interesting to see if Vogt switches up the lineup with their continued struggles against southpaws.
