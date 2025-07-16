Guardians Player Helps Make Incredible MLB All-Star Game History
The 2025 All-Star Game may be best remembered in history as the first MLB game to end in a "swing-off," with the game still tied after the 10th inning.
However, the game may never have reached this point if it wasn't for one play made by the Cleveland Guardians' own All-Star, Steven Kwan.
Kwan didn't start, but entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning for Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene.
That said, Cleveland's star was still responsible for one of the most memorable moments of the Midsummer Classic, driving in the game-tying run in the top of the ninth inning.
His infield single came off the bat at 53.9 mph, but Kwan's hustle down the first base line made a play virtually impossible for Eugenio Suarez to make a play to get the out.
Not only did Kwan help force the game into extra innings, but he also made a little bit of All-Star Game history along the way.
Cleveland's left fielder is the first American Leaguer in All-Star Game history to record a game-tying hit in the ninth inning or later
Plus, this hit officially completed a six-run comeback by the AL, which is the largest comeback to tie or take the lead in the history of the Midsummer Classic.
If the American League had won the game, this moment would likely be getting much more attention.
However, despite the AL's loss, Kwan's hit was easily one of the most memorable moments of the game because of how it set the table for one of the unique endings to a baseball game fans may ever get to see.
