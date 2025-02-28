Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Star Pitcher Unveils Shocking Injury Revelation

This Cleveland Guardians pitcher has dropped some very surprising injury news.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 18, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) reacts after giving up a run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) reacts after giving up a run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation was a mess throughout the entirety of the 2024 MLB campaign, but it did have one saving grace: Tanner Bibee.

Bibee was brilliant in his sophomore season, going 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA while allowing 150 hits and registering 187 strikeouts over 173.2 innings of work.

With Shane Bieber shelved for all but first two starts of last year as a result of an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, Bibee transformed into the Guardians' ace and was easily one of their most valuable players in 2024.

But want to hear something wild? Bibee was apparently pitching through an injury the entire time, as Eric Samulski of NBC Sports has revealed that the right-hander was dealing with a shoulder issue.

"Tanner Bibee told me that his shoulder was 'a little banged up most of last year,'" Samulski posted on X. "Has worked on mechanical tweaks to get his arm through cleaner without pain. Wouldn’t have known he was battling that from his results in 2024."

While it's absolutely impressive that Bibee was able to produce such outstanding results without being 100 percent, this is also a bit concerning.

How severe was Bibee's injury? Did the Guardians know about it? Is it still bothering him? Is it something that could potentially resurface during the 2025 season?

Hopefully, this is all water under the bridge and the 25-year-old is completely healthy, but there is no doubt that this sudden news is not only jarring, but a bit worrisome.

