Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect On Impressive Hitting Streak

Travis Bazzana is showing why the Cleveland Guardians selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Tommy Wild

RubberDucks' Travis Bazzana follows a long fly ball to the wall in a game against the Altoona Curve on April 13, 2025, in Akron, Ohio.
RubberDucks' Travis Bazzana follows a long fly ball to the wall in a game against the Altoona Curve on April 13, 2025, in Akron, Ohio. / Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The question on every Cleveland Guardians fan's mind is, when will Travis Bazzana make his MLB debut?

Even though the answer remains a mystery, Bazzana is doing everything he can to make his lifelong dream a possibility sometime in 2025.

Cleveland's top prospect started the season with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A), and he's done nothing but hit through the first month and a half of the season.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft is currently on an impressive eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games.

During the left-handers' recent eight-game stretch, he's recorded a slash line of .333/.389/.606 with an OPS of .995.

Bazzana has also put up some impressive individual game performance during this hitting streak.

On Friday, the RubberDucks were down to their final out down a run when Bazzana stepped to the plate.

The second baseman isn't known for his power, but Bazzana sent a ball well over the right fielder's head to tie the game and record his fourth home run.

Travis Bazzana takes off for third base
RubberDucks baserunner Travis Bazzana takes off for third base against the Altoona Curve on April 13, 2025, in Akron, Ohio. / Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a day before that, Bazzana had his second three-hit game of the season and scored three of the game's runs in that matchup, too.

Bazzana's season slash line is now at .256/.348/.438 with an OPS of .786 and a wRC+ of 131.

It's pretty clear that Cleveland's No. 1 overall prospect is getting used to Double-A pitching and may need a new challenge soon.

If he keeps this up, Bazzana should be promoted to Triple-A soon, and hopefully, the big leagues soon after that.

