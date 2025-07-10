Guardians Could Trade All-Star for Top Yankees' Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians may ultimately sell off some major pieces at the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Yankees could comprise a perfect trade partner for them.
In fact, the Yankees have recently been floated as a potential landing spot for closer Emmanuel Clase, and Jim Bowden of The Athletic feel that the Guardians may be able to pry top prospect Spencer Jones away from New York in a possible deal.
"The Guardians need offense. If they trade Clase, they need to focus on young bats," Bowden wrote. "Offer him to the Dodgers for Andy Pages. Offer him to the Phillies for Aidan Miller. Offer him to the Rangers for Sebastian Walcott. Offer him to the Tigers for Kevin McGonigle. Offer him to the Yankees for Spencer Jones. Offer him to the Red Sox for Jarren Duran. You get my point."
Jones is a freakish outfield talent standing 6-foot-7 with the ability to steal bases and play stellar defense in addition to his prodigious power.
The 24-year-old is slashing .294/.405/.640 with 21 home runs and 41 RBI across 257 plate appearances in the Yankees' minor-league system this season and owns a lifetime .842 OPS in four minor-league campaigns.
New York originally selected Jones in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft and has been highly touting him ever since, so whether or not the Yanks would actually be willing to part with the youngster remains to be seen.
Clase, a three-time All-Star, has rebounded well after a rough start to the 2025 campaign and owns a 3.12 ERA. He is under team control through 2028 with $10 million club options for the final two years of his contract, making him a very valuable commodity.
