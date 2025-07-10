Cleveland Reporter Sends Bold Warning to Guardians Before Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Guardians are now being viewed as likely sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, as their 2025 MLB campaign has not exactly gone as planned.
But how far will the Guardians take things in terms of trading players? Will they merely move some ancillary pieces? Will they jettison Emmanuel Clase? Or will they get really wild with it and potentially send Steven Kwan packing?
There has actually been some conjecture that Cleveland could trade Kwan in the coming weeks, but Brad Stainbrook of ESPN Cleveland thinks that would be a terrible idea for the franchise.
"If the Guardians trade Steven Kwan, I fear for the emotional stability of this city," Stainbrook posted on X. "Cleveland would lose its mind. You don’t trade a player like that."
Kwan is slashing .292/.350/.408 with six home runs and 29 RBI over 384 plate appearances this season, earning his second straight All-Star selection.
The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Guardians in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft and made his big-league debut in 2022, when he immediately flashed his potential by slashing .298/.372/.400 with six homers and 52 RBI.
Last season, Kwan flirted with .400 for a while, but ultimately ended up hitting .292. Even if he endured a miserable second-half slump, it was still an impressive campaign overall for the outfielder.
Additionally, Kwan has won three straight Gold Glove awards, and he also has the ability to steal bases. Oh, and he is under team control through 2027.
Cleveland absolutely does not have to trade Kwan, but let's be honest: we know how the Guardians' front office operates, and if they did move the Los Gatos, Ca. native now, they would be sure to reap a massive haul for him.
