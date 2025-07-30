Cubs Predicted to Swing League-Altering Trade for Guardians Standout
Some are now expecting the Cleveland Guardians to move some of their top players before the MLB trade deadline, and the Chicago Cubs could be waiting with open arms.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter is predicting the Guardians to send pitcher Shane Bieber packing before Thursday's deadline, and he has the Cubs prying the former Cy Young award winner away from Cleveland.
"The Guardians signed Bieber to a one-year, $10 million deal during the offseason that includes a 2026 player option worth $16 million and carrying a $4 million buyout," Reuter wrote. "He has yet to pitch at the MLB level this year as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he is on the comeback trail, allowing four hits and one earned run with 14 strikeouts in 7.1 innings over his first three rehab starts."
Reuter has the Guardians recouping Cubs prospect Jonathon Long — who primarily plays first base but has also played third base and outfield — in the deal.
Bieber is expected to return to the big leagues rather promptly as his minor-league rehab winds down, and if he is anything like his vintage self, he could swing the World Series.
The 30-year-old owns a lifetime 3.22 ERA since entering the majors in 2018, and during his most recent fully healthy campaign in 2022, he pitched to the tune of a 2.88 ERA. He also made 21 starts in 2023, going 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA.
Chicago is in need of starting pitching, so Bieber would definitely fit the bill there. Meanwhile, Cleveland would surely love to land Long, who has homered 19 times with a .908 OPS at Triple-A Iowa thus far in 2025.
