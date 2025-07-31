Guardians Skipper Gets Honest About Upcoming MLB Trade Deadline
Stephen Vogt is very familiar with the uncertainty, suspense, anticipation, and urgency that comes with the MLB trade deadline, experiencing it during his 10-year playing career.
However, 2025 is only the first time that he’s experiencing the drama as a manager, and there’s certainly plenty of rumors and reports surrounding the Cleveland Guardians' trade deadline plans right now.
“It’s always a hard day, interesting day, fun day, and all over the map for everyone. So, we’ll see how it goes,” said Vogt before Wednesday’s game.
Cleveland’s skipper understands that he isn’t the one who ultimately makes the final decision about the roster, but even in his second season as manager, Vogt still feels his voice and opinion are valued by the front office.
“I talk to [the front office] every day,” Vogt said. “I’m very much involved in the discussions. At the end of the day, I’m not a front office person, I don’t make decisions like that, but I definitely get an opportunity to chime in and have conversations.”
Obviously, the biggest name on the Guardians who is in current trade rumors is Steven Kwan. The team is reportedly “trying to move” the All-Star before Thursday evening.
Even with these ongoing rumors, Vogt has seen the same Kwan that has been leading off and playing Gold Glove defense for the Guardians the last few seasons.
“Kwan, he’s a pro. All of our guys understand the business, and that’s the beauty of our job. I haven’t noticed a change in [Kwan’s] demeanor one bit, along with some other guys that are in the rumors. That’s what they are still, they’re rumors until they’re not,” said Vogt.
“Anytime you lose someone off your team, it changes the dynamic of the group; or you add someone, and it changes the dynamic. You don’t know until you know. That’s why you show up every day, you have the same mindset, same attitude, same smile on your face, and the 26 guys in that room are in control, and we’re going to continue to support them anyway we can.”
It’ll be interesting to see what happens over the next 22 hours for the Guardians and how it affects the future of the franchise and the players that remain on the roster.
