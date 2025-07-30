REPORT: Guardians 'Trying To Move' Star Duo Before Deadline
Any hope of the Cleveland Guardians being sellers at the trade deadline ended with the Emmanuel Clase situation. Now, it looks like the organization is gearing up for a rebuild and has two of its most valuable players on the trade block.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Wednesday afternoon that Cleveland is looking to move both Steven Kwan and Shane Bieber before Thursday’s deadline.
“The Guardians are “trying to move” both Steven Kwan and Shane Bieber, per source. Bieber made his fourth rehab start on Tuesday, striking out seven with no walks in four innings. He’s returning from April 2024 Tommy John surgery and has a $16M player option ($4M buyout) for 2026,” wrote Feinsand on X.
Shopping Bieber to a contender makes a ton of sense for the Guardians.
He’s still recovering from Tommy John surgery, making his third rehab start at Double-A on Tuesday, and has a player option for next season.
With the Guardians still hovering around a wild-card spot, trading the former Cy Young winner for a prospect with a high ceiling would be a wise move.
The Kwan-trade situation is much more complicated. Cleveland’s All-Star is under team control through 2027 and has been the Guardians’ best all-around outfielder in the past decade.
Cleveland could get a haul of prospects in return for Kwan, and it’s being reported that the organization is being very stern on their asking price for him.
However, will any potential prospect in a deal end up being as good as Kwan?
It’s going to be very interesting to see what moves the Guardians end up making over the next 32 hours.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Mets Named Top Fit in Trade Deadline Move for Guardians All-Star
MORE: Guardians Get Huge Steven Kwan Trade Update From MLB Insider
MORE: Guardians' Shane Bieber Gets Huge Update Before Trade Deadline
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan Trade Talks Receive Jarring Update
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Shines In Possibly Last Start With Organization