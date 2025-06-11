Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Veteran Shares Strong Message Amid Cleveland's Recent Stint

Carlos Santana stresses the Cleveland Guardians have to "take it one day at a time," during a rough stretch.

Tommy Wild

Jun 10, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) catches the ball as Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) grounds out in the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians brought back Carlos Santana for a third stint with the organization due to his Gold Glove defense at first base, his productivity as a hitter, and his clubhouse leadership.

Santana showed all of those attributes on Tuesday night despite Cleveland's 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, making their sixth loss in the last eight games.

The 39-year-old has seen it all at the big league level. Santana has been on championship-contending rosters, teams that are rebuilding, and organizations that are caught in the middle of both.

So, he's the perfect voice to listen to when a team isn't going through a rough patch, as the Guardians are right now.

"It happens. It's a long season; ups and downs. Mentally, we have to keep the fight. We have to take it one day at a time and play the best baseball we can," said Santana to reporters on Tuesday.

Jun 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) stands on the field in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Taking it one day at a time and keeping the fight may sound like a cliche, but it's a strong message for this young Guardians roster.

Baseball is a unique sport, and every day presents a new opportunity to get back on track.

If Cleveland can take Santana's message to heart and not dwell too much on the past, focusing solely on the future, the Guardians could quickly find themselves back on track and right back in the playoff picture.

No one, even Stephen Vogt, isn't going to deny the Guardians haven't played their best baseball lately.

However, there's still plenty of time to change the course of the season.

