Cleveland Guardians' weekend path to the MLB playoffs: win and get in
Four teams. Three days. Three spots.
A lot still has to be decided in the American League playoff picture, and not many days remain to decide it.
Let’s take a look at the AL playoff and how things can shake for the Cleveland Guardians:
1- *Toronto Blue Jays (91-68), 1st place AL East
The Blue Jays got back into the win column Thursday night at home after dropping two games to the Red Sox. Toronto is tied atop the American League with the Yankees.
The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over New York, meaning that if the teams held serve this weekend, Toronto would win the AL East. The Blue Jays cannot finish lower than the top Wild Card spot should they lose the division race. If the Jays win the East, they would likely earn the #1 seed, unless they somehow manage to stave off the Yankees while getting passed by a Seattle squad they own the tiebreaker over.
Toronto wraps up the regular season with Tampa Bay.
2- *Seattle Mariners (90-69), 1st place AL West
The Seattle Mariners are the hottest team in baseball. Winners of seven straight, the Mariners buried Houston last week to lock up the AL West.
Seattle is the only team in the American League that has locked up a first round bye. Toronto and New York both hold the seeding tiebreaker over Seattle, so unless the Mariners continue their winning ways against the Dodgers, and Toronto and New York struggle over the weekend, it’s likely that Seattle will get the No. 2 seed.
3- Cleveland Guardians (86-73), 1st place AL Central
The Guardians are tied at the top of the AL Central with Detroit, but Cleveland holds the tiebreaker over the Tigers. Additionally, Cleveland holds the tiebreaker over Houston for a Wild Card spot.
Translation: if Cleveland finishes the weekend with the same record as Detroit or same record as Houston, the Guardians are playoff bound. Cleveland could finish as the third seed or WC#2 or WC#3.
The Guardians play the Texas Rangers, who shut down what feels like half of their roster ahead of the final series. Cleveland’s easiest solution? Win twice and don’t worry about it. However, paths remain for Cleveland to win the division, hop the Red Sox for the fifth spot, or head to Comerica Park for the AL Wild Card Series.
4- *New York Yankees (91-68), 1st WC
The Yankees have won five in a row and play the lowly Orioles this weekend. We’ve seen this movie before. The worst the Yankees can finish in the AL is as the top wild card seed.
Playing hotter baseball than the Blue Jays, it would not be crazy to see this Yankees team win the American League. If New York and Toronto compile the same record this weekend, the Yankees are stuck as WC#1, but a better three days than Toronto would likely grant New York the No. 1 seed and bye.
5- Boston Red Sox (87-72), 2nd WC
The Red Sox are in the most interesting spot of any team alive. One more win would ensure a playoff spot for Boston, but the Red Sox could finish fifth or sixth depending on how Cleveland and Detroit fare. Boston getting swept at home by Detroit is likely the only chance the Red Sox have of missing the postseason (and Houston would still need to sweep).
6- Detroit Tigers (86-73), 3rd WC
After blowing a 15.5 game division lead against Cleveland, the Tigers sit tied with Cleveland with three games to go. The Guardians own the divisional tiebreaker over Detroit, meaning that the Tigers will have to outperform Cleveland this weekend to win the division. While the Guardians play the struggling Rangers, Detroit is tasked with a Red Sox team that has baseball to play for. The Tigers are saving ace Tarik Skubal for a potential win-and-in scenario on Sunday.
7- Houston Astros (85-74), 1.0 WCGB
The Astros are going to need some help. Houston trails Cleveland and Detroit by essentially two games (factoring in tiebreaker) and Boston by three games (factoring in tiebreaker).
The Astros are fortunate to play the Angels this weekend, which means that Houston SHOULD do their part, but who knows after the Athletics stole two of three from Houston this week. Astros fans should be rooting for Cleveland to lock up the AL Central and the Red Sox to take at least two of three from Houston.