David Fry Reacts To Walk-Off Home Run In Guardians ALCS Game 3 Win vs. Yankees
David Fry continues to be the clutch hitter the Cleveland Guardians have been looking for in big moments. Fry hit the go-ahead home run in Game 4 of the ALDS, and exactly a week later, he won Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees thanks to a dramatic walk-off homer.
Fry was pretty candid about what he was experiencing when he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the tenth inning. Clay Holmes is a proven big-league closer; he's been in these situations before, but so has Fry.
"Yeah, obviously Clay is a really tough at-bat, especially for a righty with that sinker-slider combo. I guess it was my second at-bat off of Weaver was no good at all. And I was just like, I just told God, like hey, man, take this. It's a tough matchup, just try to have fun, you take the at-bat, got behind in the count and just got a pitch up in the zone and luckily it went out," said Fry after the game.
Fry let his raw emotions do the talking after he hit the home run. He revealed after the game that he doesn't quite remember what happened after making contact with the ball.
"At that point I blacked out. No clue. I remember being like halfway down the first baseline looking back at the dugout and looking and saying, alright, I just have to make sure I touch all four bases and get home and celebrate," continuted Fry.
"The one in Detroit I didn't know was out. And at that point I think I was the tying run in that game so I was kind of booking it making sure I get to second base. And then there was still game left in that
one. So it is like let's get back in the dugout. Here we go, we got to close this one out. Obviously this one was over after, and it's a blur still."
Thursday will be remembered in Cleveland sports history for a long, long time. But the job's not done yet. The Guardians need to come out swinging in Game 4 on Friday night to tie the series at two games apiece.