Elite Guardians Prospect Predicted To Break Out In 2025
From Brayan Rocchio, Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, Juan Brito, Travis Bazzana, and Angel Genao, the Cleveland Guardians have no shortage of middle infielders depth throughout their organization.
However, it doesn't stop with just this group.
The Guardians have another middle infield prospect, Welbyn Francisca (Cleveland's ninth-ranked prospect), who is poised to have an incredible 2025 season.
In fact, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Sam Dystra of MiLB.com picked Francisca as their minor league breakout candidate for the Guardians this year.
"Angel Genao jumped onto the Top 100 with a breakout season in 2024, and another Dominican middle infielder in the Guardians system could do the same this year. Signed for $1,375,000 in 2023, Francisca's feel for the barrel from both sides of the plate was evident while he was hitting .326/.411/.474 with seven homers and 19 steals in 74 games between Rookie ball and Single-A," wrote the trio of prospect analysts.
Francisca was only promoted to Single-A halfway through the 2024 season. He still has more development to do at that level, but if the 18-year-old continues to hit, the organization could be forced to fast-track multiple prospects in the system.
Francisca will likely not be promoted until other prospects in Cleveland's system are moved up to the next level. For example, Bazzana and Geano make up the Guardians' High-A middle infield.
However, if Bazzana moves quickly through Cleveland's system like he's prepared to, we could see the same for Francisca.
With all of this in mind, it will be interesting to see what Francisca's future with the Guardians looks like. Cleveland already has a ton of middle infielders, and they can't all play shortstop for the Guardians at the major league level.
Will Francisca transition to a different position as he gets older? Is he a possible trade candidate at some point?
As long as Francisca keeps hitting like he did in 2024, the Guardians will find a spot for him in their future.