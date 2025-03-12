Experienced Guardians Infielder Predicted To Start Season At 2B
In just a few weeks, Stephen Vogt will have to submit his first lineup card for the 2025 season.
While there are some positions that won't take much thought for the second-season manager, there are others that are still up in the air.
The Cleveland Guardians still don't have answers on who will be their second baseman to start the season. There are plenty of candidates, but none of them have separated themselves from the pack.
Mandy Bell and Tim Stebbins of MLB.com recently put together their Opening Day roster projections for the Guardians. In it, they predicted Gabriel Arias to get the nod at second base to start the season.
While Arias' spring training numbers aren't super encouraging, the duo of writers pointed out that "Arias has the most experience of the bunch and he's out of Minor League options."
What about Cleveland's 10th-ranked prospect, Juan Brito, who appeared to be a strong contender heading into training camp?
Well, Brito's been struggling at the plate and striking out at an uncharacteristically high rate.
Bell and Stebbins pointed out that "Brito could start the year with Triple-A Columbus to ensure the 23-year-old receives every day at-bats." This would also give him an opportunity to allow his bat to heat up before an eventual call-up.
Tyler Freeman is another intriguing choice for the Guardians. However, his versatility as an infielder and outfielder makes him better suited for a super-utility role.
Arias, starting the season at second base, may not be the most exciting choice for Guardians fans. But it does make the most sense right now.
The 25-year-old still has a ton of potential to be an average to above-average MLB hitter.
Arias is out of minor-league options, so giving him one more chance is the only way to find out if he can be an everyday player with the Guardians.
