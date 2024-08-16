Former Cleveland Guardians Star Likely To Be Replaced As White Sox Manager
The Chicago White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol earlier this month and named former Cleveland Guardians star Grady Sizemore the team's interim manager.
However, it doesn't seem like Sizemore will have a very long stay as White Sox skipper.
Chicago intends to go outside of the organization to land its next manager, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. This comes in spite of the fact that Sizemore is beloved by the players.
Of course, Guardians fans know Sizemore for his electrifying—but injury-riddled—nine-year tenure with Cleveland from 2004 through 2012.
The former outfielder made three straight All-Star appearances from 2006 through 2008, with his best season coming in 2006 when he slashed .290/.375/.533 with 28 home runs and 76 RBI over 751 plate appearances. He also tallied a league-leading 53 doubles and stole 22 bases.
A true five-tool talent, Sizemore was one of the very best players in baseball for a brief stretch, adding a couple of Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger award to his resume.
Unfortunately, it didn't take long for injuries to take their toll on the Seattle native.
After missing just nine games in total between 2005 and 2008, Sizemore would then play in 106, 33 and 71 games the next three seasons, respectively.
He would proceed to miss all of 2012 and 2013, and in the latter campaign, Sizemore was not even on an MLB roster.
The 42-year-old made his return in 2014 and played two more seasons, spending time with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays. However, he was never able to regain his previous form.
Throughout his time in Cleveland, Sizemore slashed .269/.357/.473 with 139 homers.