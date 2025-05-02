Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Add Intriguing Pitcher To MLB Roster

The Cleveland Guardians added a veteran pitcher to their big league roster.

Mar 30, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians equipment sits in front of the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians continue to make a plethora of moves to add more pitching depth and fresh arms to their bullpen.

The organization made another move on Friday evening ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, activating a pitcher they recently traded for.

RHP Matt Festa - Selected From Triple-A

The Guardians are adding RHP Matt Festa to the big league roster just days after they acquired him from the Texas Rangers.

Festa, 32, started his career with the Seattle Mariners but split time with the New York Mets and Rangers during the 2024 season. In 19 games, he posted a 5.70 ERA in 23.2 innings.

So far in 2025, Festa has an ERA of 0.00 and a 1.16 WHIP in nine games at the Triple-A level.

Stephen Vogt has a history with Festa, going back to his sole season in Seattle as their bullpen coach.

"His name came up. He's gotten a lot of major-league outs. Good sweeper. Good cutter. A guy that can help us. He can give some length and another leverage arm possibility, too."

Matt Festa throws a pitch
Sep 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Festa (63) throws to the plate during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Vince Velasquez - Designated For Assignment

The Guardians designated Vince Velasquez for assignment to make room for Festa on the big league roster.

Cleveland signed the veteran pitcher over the offseason to a minor league deal, but never ended up making one appearance with the Guardians.

The Guardians selected his contract on April 29, but just two later, they let go of the veteran.

In four appearances at Triple-A in 2025, Velasquez has an ERA of 6.00 and a 2.07 WHIP.

