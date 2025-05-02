Cleveland Guardians Add Intriguing Pitcher To MLB Roster
The Cleveland Guardians continue to make a plethora of moves to add more pitching depth and fresh arms to their bullpen.
The organization made another move on Friday evening ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, activating a pitcher they recently traded for.
RHP Matt Festa - Selected From Triple-A
The Guardians are adding RHP Matt Festa to the big league roster just days after they acquired him from the Texas Rangers.
Festa, 32, started his career with the Seattle Mariners but split time with the New York Mets and Rangers during the 2024 season. In 19 games, he posted a 5.70 ERA in 23.2 innings.
So far in 2025, Festa has an ERA of 0.00 and a 1.16 WHIP in nine games at the Triple-A level.
Stephen Vogt has a history with Festa, going back to his sole season in Seattle as their bullpen coach.
"His name came up. He's gotten a lot of major-league outs. Good sweeper. Good cutter. A guy that can help us. He can give some length and another leverage arm possibility, too."
Vince Velasquez - Designated For Assignment
The Guardians designated Vince Velasquez for assignment to make room for Festa on the big league roster.
Cleveland signed the veteran pitcher over the offseason to a minor league deal, but never ended up making one appearance with the Guardians.
The Guardians selected his contract on April 29, but just two later, they let go of the veteran.
In four appearances at Triple-A in 2025, Velasquez has an ERA of 6.00 and a 2.07 WHIP.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Has Glaring Issue That Could Get Much Worse
MORE: Jose Ramirez Makes Incredible Guardians, MLB History
MORE: Cleveland Guardians React To Walk-Off Win Over Minnesota Twins
MORE: Guardians Skipper Has Seen Critical Change In Surprise Slugger
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Provide Medical Update On Shane Bieber